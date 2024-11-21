New Ravens CB Ready to Play
Desmond King may be starting his time with the Baltimore Ravens on the practice squad, but he doesn't see it ending there.
King, who the Ravens signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, brings eight years of NFL experience to a struggling secondary. His best season came in 2018, when he recorded 10 pass break ups and three interceptions to earn a first team All-Pro selection.
Unfortunately, the past few years haven't been as kind to King. The Detroit native appeared in just one game for the Houston Texans this season, and even then he only played eight special teams snaps and returned two punts. With King's usage practically non-existent, the Texans released him last week after a year with the team.
Now, though, he has a chance at a fresh start in Baltimore, and he'll do whatever he can to help out.
"I'm a guy that's ready to work, ready to play, a guy that's going to contribute in any way possible. I just want to win," King said Wednesday. "I can play any position in the secondary, honestly. I've done it and done it at a high level. Any opportunity I get, I'm ready to step in there."
The Ravens have had problems in the secondary all season, but they're taking steps to address them. They acquired veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams at the trade deadline, and with two pass break ups in his debut on Sunday, he already looks like a good fit. Perhaps King could follow suit and beomce another valuable mid-season addition.
With the Ravens not playing again until Monday night, when they travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Chargers, King has a bit longer to learn the defense. If he is among the practice squad elevations on Monday, then maybe he can make a couple of plays and boost his stock further.
