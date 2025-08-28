Ravens Lose Standout Defensive Lineman to AFC Foe
The Baltimore Ravens had to make several difficult cuts to trim their roster down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit, and one of them has quickly found a new home.
Former Ravens defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell was claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans, per the NFL's transactions list.
Ravenell, 25, was an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft. He joined Baltimore shortly after and spent his entire rookie campaign on the team's practice squad.
He hoped to establish himself as a worthy candidate for the 53-man roster this summer, and looked good during the preseason, recording six tackles and one quarterback hit.
However, it doesn't seem like Ravenell did enough to earn himself a spot. The Ravens didn't keep a lot of defensive linemen on their roster, either, with just five spots taken by Nnamdi Madbuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, John Jenkins and sixth-round rookie Aenas Peebles.
Ravenell played college football at Missouri Western State. During his six-year tenure there from 2018-23, he appeared in 43 games and racked up 164 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one pass defensed and one blocked kick.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman also earned All-MIAA honors in all four of his active seasons in college. He redshirted in 2018 and then his sophomore season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Ravenell is reuniting with his former Ravens teammate Jalyn Armour-Davis in Tennessee. Armour-Davis was also cut by Baltimore and claimed off waivers.
In fact, Armour-Davis was one of the biggest surprises of NFL cutdown day as a versatile player and former fourth-round draft pick out of Alabama. However, he has struggled to stay healthy, appearing in just 19 games, including three starts, over the past three years.
