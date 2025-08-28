Ex-Ravens DB Received Interest From Multiple Teams
One of the downsides of assembling the deepest roster in the NFL during the offseason is that not every player can make the 53-man roster when final cuts need to be made. The Baltimore Ravens had to face this harsh and inevitable reality just days after their loaded roster finished the preseason undefeated.
Among the three dozen-plus players they had to part ways with on Tuesday was one of their most surprising cuts was cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. The fourth-year pro is coming off the strongest training camp and preseason of his young career. While the Ravens were holding out hope of possibly getting him back on the practice squad, he got claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
According to a report from Network Insider Mike Garafolo, the 25-year-old was a hot commodity on the waiver wire as three other teams put in claims trying to snatch up the former Ravens defensive back. The list included the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles but he was ultimately awarded to the team that had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Originally selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama, injuries had hampered and prevented Armour-Davis from staying on the field and carving out a significant role on defense during his first three years in the league.
Heading into a make-or-break spring and summer, he appeared to have finally put those lack-of-availability woes behind him and was one of the Ravens' most consistent standouts in training camp and then carried it over to the preseason when, in just the finale alone, he recorded a pair of solo tackles, pass breakups and came down with a tipped interception.
Armour-Davis spent the summer learning every position in the secondary to increase his value to the team and odds of making the roster ahead of a contract year. In the end, the Ravens opted to keep two of their undrafted rookie defensive backs on the roster over him as general manager Eric DeCosta explained during a press conference where he announced a record-breaking extension and shed some insight on the team's rationale when trimming the roster.
"That was a tough one because Jalyn had a great camp," DeCosta said. "I think, in the end, it's just kind of a nuanced, tough decision. You have these younger players that you probably have more control of long-term roster wise and contract wise, and you have Jalyn in the last year of his deal, but there's really a lot that goes into it. It was a really tough, tough roster this year to make, and the reality of it is, looking at it, I think Keyon [Martin] and [Reuben] Lowery [III], those guys played well enough to be on the team, so it's just a tough thing. We agonized about it."
While Armour-Davis would've loved to stay in Baltimore, he'll have a chance to play a more prominent role on defense in Tennessee, where he'll be reunited with former Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson, who is heading into his second season as the Titans' defensive coordinator.
With the Ravens, he would've been a quality depth piece, but even if he hadn't been awarded to any of the other three teams that put in claims for him, there was a stronger possibility that he could contend for a starting spot right away, which is a huge opportunity for a talented player on the last year of their rookie deal.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!