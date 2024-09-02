Lamar Jackson Pumped About Ravens QB Reunion
Despite all the difficult roster decisions they had to make last week, the Baltimore Ravens were able to bring back an old friend just before the regular season.
That old friend was of course quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was cut by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week. Huntley, a former undrafted free agent, spent the past four seasons as Lamar Jackson's backup, and while he wasn't amazing, he was a serviceable option when the two-time MVP wasn't available.
Even though he's on the practice squad as the emergency third quarterback, Huntley's return is very welcome, and no one's happier to see him back than Jackson himself.
"It's great to have my brother back in the building," Jackson told reporters Sunday. "It's great to see him. [He] cut his hair, [he has] a different approach, [and he's] looking mature. But it's great to have my brother back, definitely."
Huntley, 26, started nine games in place of Jackson over his time in Baltimore. The Utah product has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also rushed for 509 yards and three touchdowns, and his dual-threat ability makes him a solid stand-in for Jackson.
"It's good to have Tyler back," head coach John Harbaugh said. "He's working off the practice squad. He'll be in as our third quarterback at this time right here. He kind of knows the offense; it's a lot different, maybe, in some ways than it was when he was here, but a lot the same, too. He'll have to re-learn a lot of things and see where we're at since he's been gone, but he's been doing a good job of that – [he's been] very diligent. We're happy to have him back."
Huntley probably won't see the field much in his second act in Baltimore, and if he does and Baltimore's down to its third string quarterback then something has gone horribly wrong. Still, it's nice to have him back if only for making Jackson happy.
