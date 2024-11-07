Large Majority Pick Ravens Over Bengals
The first meeting this season between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals was an instant classic, and about as evenly-matched as a game could be.
Cincinnati held the advantage for most of the game as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and co. disected the Baltimore secondary. Late in the game, though, the Ravens made some huge plays to turn the tide, force overtime and eventually escape with an improbable victory.
Now the two AFC North rivals meet again, this time in Baltimore on Thursday Night Football. If the first game is any indication, this one should be another thrill ride.
Somewhat surprisingly, though, the majority of analysts agree on the winner. Of the 36 analysts the Ravens' website sampled, 32 of them predicted a Baltimore victory in primetime.
“Joe Burrow carved up the Ravens’ secondary in their Week 5 meeting, but prime-time crowds at M&T Bank Stadium usually complicate things for offenses before the snap," the Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "And, if the Broncos’ well-regarded defense couldn’t stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens last week, it’s hard to see Cincinnati faring much better.”
There were a few who went against the grain, though. Namely, ESPN's Eric Moody, CBS Sports' John Breech and NFL Network's Adam Rank and Daniel Jeremiah believe the Bengals will eek out a win and avenge their previous loss.
“I see another shootout coming, but this time around, the Bengals aren't going to blow their fourth-quarter lead," Breech wrote. "Also, I should note that the Bengals are now 1-0 since Macaulay Culkin dressed up as Joe Burrow for Halloween.”
Both teams have dynamic offenses and questionable defenses, but it seems the consensus is the Ravens are simply a better team at this moment. Only time will tell if that actually holds true, however.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!