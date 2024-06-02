Leader Emerges in Ravens Safety Competition
While the Baltimore Ravens have arguably the league's best safety duo in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, their depth behind that duo is a big question mark.
Last season, the Ravens were the benefactors of an outstanding season by No. 3 safety Geno Stone, who finished second in the NFL with seven interceptions. Stone then parlayed that strong season into a two-year, $14 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, leaving the Ravens with a notable hole in the secondary.
The backup safety competition has been one of the Ravens' tightest throughout the offseason, but it seems that one player has the inside track to earning that job.
"Ar'Darius Washington, who came up with a tipped-ball interception Thursday, is probably the leader. He has a nose for the football similar to Stone, who led the AFC in interceptions last season," Ravens.com editorial director Ryan Mink writes.
Washington, who joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021, has seen little playing time thus far, appearing in just eight games over three seasons. He did see a good deal of action early last season as he recorded 11 total tackles in the first two games of the year, the second of which was his first career start.
No matter who wins the job, they're going to be a relative newcomer. Sanoussi Kane is a seventh-round rookie, Tre Swilling is in his second season and on a reserve/futures deal, Beau Brade is an undrafted rookie and the list goes on.
Washington obviously doesn't have a ton of experience himself, but as it stands, he seems to have the edge in this race.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!