Three Things to Watch in Ravens vs. Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens don't have to wait too long to exact a semblance of revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs from last season's 17-10 loss in the AFC Championship Game.
The Ravens and Chiefs will kick off the 2024-25 season when they play on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. While the quarterback matchup pitting two-time MVPs Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes draws most of the headlines, much more will go into who wins the matchup between two of the AFC's elite franchises.
Here are three things to watch when Baltimore and Kansas City square off on Thursday night.
Can the Ravens pressure Patrick Mahomes?
Getting pressure on Mahomes wasn't the problem for Baltimore in last season's playoff matchup, but getting him to the ground consistently was another thing.
The Ravens pressured the two-time MVP 15 times, hit him five times and sacked him twice in the loss. In totality, Mahomes was pressured on 34.1 percent of his dropbacks, an impressive feat against a Kansas City offensive line that allowed 28 sacks, the second-fewest in the NFL last season.
Among the leading forces for Baltimore was Jadeveon Clowney, who had four pressures and one sack. Clowney departed in free agency to sign with the Carolina Panthers. Nnamdi Madubuike also had a strong showing with four pressures, one quarterback hit and a half-sack.
Who steps up in Clowney's absence could be a determining factor for the Ravens against the Chiefs and for the 2024-25 season. Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo are three young pass rushers Baltimore will lean on heavily to bring pressure off of the edge.
If either of the three can have a strong showing and constantly have Mahomes under duress, it'll bode well for the Ravens' chances against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
How will the Ravens' offensive line hold up?
A solid Ravens offensive line struggled to hold up against the Chiefs in January, as they were able to generate nine pressures and sack Jackson four times, including one strip sack that led to a turnover deep in Baltimore territory.
Throw in three new starters along the offensive line, and there's reason to feel uneasy about how the Ravens's front five will match up against one of the league's most prolific defenses.
Kansas City was second in points allowed per game last season and second in sacks. The Chiefs' defense doesn't just generate pressure with their front four, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for his exotic blitzes and how aggressive he is in his schemes to get after the quarterback.
Jackson was blitzed 17 times in last season's AFC Championship Game, which was 46 percent of the times that he dropped back to pass.
How the Ravens' offensive line communicates in their first game together will be crucial to Baltimore's success on offense. If they can't get on the same page, things could look eerily similar to the AFC Championship Game for Jackson and the Baltimore offense.
Can the Ravens' receiving options get open?
The Ravens will need a lot more out of the receiving game than just Zay Flowers if they're going to beat the defending Super Bowl champions in their building.
Flowers went off for five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City. No other receiver had more than three catches for 22 receiving yards.
Having a healthy Mark Andrews will help plenty and pairing him with Isaiah Likely can help open things up for Jackson and the passing game. Andrews was in his first game back from a lower leg injury that required surgery in last season's AFC Championship Game.
Kansas City will also be without one of its top cornerbacks from the last four season, L'Jarius Sneed, who it traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.
Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace are two receivers who could see favorable coverage due to the threats that Flowers, Andrews and Likely pose. If either of the two receivers can win their matchups, Baltimore could have opportunities to make big plays that can help set up Baltimore to start the season 1-0.
