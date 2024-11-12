Limited Action Not Stopping Ravens Impressive Rookie Class
Many NFL teams count on their rookies to make an impact right away, but by and large, that hasn't been the case for the Baltimore Ravens this season.
Yes, there are definitely rookies making an impact, namely cornerback Nate Wiggins, offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten and safety Sanoussi Kane, the latter of whom has emerged as a key special teams contributor. However, the other rookies on the roster have played very sparingly, with some of them being inactive for most of the season. Some, like cornerback T.J. Tampa and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, have dealt with injuries, but others have simply not suited up for game days.
Even without the rookies not having much playing time, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh likes what he sees from the class.
"I think the rookie class is doing a good job [and] developing very well," Harbaugh said Monday. "You have to go guy by guy, because every scenario is a little different. Some guys have had some injuries they've had to deal with and stuff like that. I think they have all met their circumstances where they're at in the best possible way, individually. [I'm] not disappointed with anybody. I think they're all doing well, and I think they're all going to be good players."
As is the natural course with rookies, these players should earn far larger roles as time goes on. Wiggins could be the Ravens' top cornerback very soon, Rosengarten is the future at right tackle, Devontez Walker could develop into a solid pass-catcher, etc.
For now, this roster is one of the best in the league, and the Ravens are going to go with the best options available while they chase a Super Bowl. Rest assured, though, the rookies will be ready if/when their time comes.
