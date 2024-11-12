NFL Rescinds Ravens LB's Fine
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith received a bit of good news Tuesday morning.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL has rescinded the $16,883 fine that Smith received for an alleged hip-drop tackle that ended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin's season with a dislocated ankle on Oct. 21. Smith appealed the fine and ultimately won his appeal.
NFL.com states that a hip-drop tackle is defined as "when a player grabs a runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms and then unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee." Clearly, the NFL found that Smith's tackle did not fit the exact criteria.
The league has cracked down on hip-drop tackles this season, but no player has received a penalty for one during a game and only a few have received fines after the fact.
Whether it was a hip-drop tackle or not, it sadly doesn't change the fact that Godwin's season is sadly over. Godwin, who's in the final year of his contract with the Bucs, was playing like one of the best receivers in the league prior to his injury. With the loss of both him and fellow receiver Mike Evans, who aggravated his hamstring injury in the same game, Tampa Bay's offense has taken a major hit over the past few weeks.
A few days after the game, Smith sent his well wishes to Godwin while speaking to the media.
"First and foremost, I just send prayers and a speedy recovery out to Chris," Smith said. "I have a lot of respect for him as a player, what he's accomplished throughout this league and the little I've seen from him, he seems like a good dude, from what I've heard, [and] a good family man.
"You never want to see anybody go down with any type of injury, but we play a very physical game, and it demands a lot. Bullets are flying pretty fast, but I never go into any game to injure any player. I want every player to go back home safe and sound to their family – maybe a little sore – but other than that, I definitely want you to get back home to your family all safe and sound."
