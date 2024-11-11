Ravens Urged To Get WR More Involved
It was a long time coming for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace, but at long last, his breakout performance finally came.
In Thursday night's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Wallace was the unexpected star of the show with three receptions for 115 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown where he tight-roped down the sideline. Prior to this game, the fourth-year pro had just nine receptions for 98 yards in 46 career games.
After that performance, the people clearly want to see more. In a recent article, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department called for the Ravens to get Wallace more involved in the offense going forward.
"There isn't much to argue with about the Ravens offense, but it's become clear they are going to have to outscore people to win in the playoffs," B/R wrote. The decision to trade for Diontae Johnson at the trade deadline when they had needs on defense indicated the team understood this reality.
"It wasn't Johnson that impressed on Thursday night, though. That was Tylan Wallace. According to PFF, Wallace was only on the field for five receiving snaps, but he had 115 receiving yards. Wallace should have an opportunity to come alongside Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely as targets in this offense."
Prior to this game, Wallace was mainly known as a special teams player, with his most notable play being a game-winning punt return touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams last season in overtime. Really, this was the first time he made a significant impact on offense, but what an impact it was.
The Ravens' passing offense is already the best it's ever been in the Lamar Jackson era, and if Wallace can truly build on this performance, then it would make them that much more dangerous on that side of the ball.
