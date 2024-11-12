Ravens HC John Harbaugh Impressed By Steelers QB
Things will be a little different compared to years past for the Baltimore Ravens when they clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Whereas the Steelers have mainly been carried by their defense and remain among the league's best, their offense has been operating on a different level. Pittsburgh ranks No. 12 in points per game and has found its stride since handing the reins to Russell Wilson at quarterback, averaging 30.33 points per game in his three starts. In their six games with Justin Fields under center, the Steelers averaged 20.67 points per game.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke highly of Wilson and what he has added to Pittsburgh upon becoming the starting quarterback.
"[Russell Wilson] is making plays in the passing game for them," Harbaugh said on Monday. "He's done a good job in the boots, the play action, drop-back passes. He's using the full depth of the field. He's always been known for throwing the 'Russell Wilson deep ball,' so he does that. He gets out and runs around, scrambles around, makes some throws, makes a couple runs here and there, so he's kind of doing what he's always done, and that's always impressive."
Wilson missed the first six games of the season due to a calf injury. In his three games played, Wilson has played like his old self, throwing for 737 yards and six touchdowns compared to just one interception.
In four of the last five seasons, Pittsburgh has ranked in the bottom 10 in points per game. Those days appear to be a thing of the past with how the offense has played in its last three games.
Harbaugh credited the Steelers' success on offense to how they have molded things to Wilson's strengths and the growth of their skill players and the offensive line.
"I have a lot of respect for 'Russ' and what he does well," Harbaugh said. "I think they're leaning into his skillset, and they have some receivers that match that up a little bit. [The] offensive line continues to grow, and they have two really good [running] backs. That's who they are right now."
While many of the matchups between the Steelers and Ravens have often turned into defensive slugfests, this year could be different. And with Lamar Jackson playing at an MVP level and Wilson finding his stride before facing a Ravens defense that's struggled mightily against the pass, there could be fireworks when the two teams clash with first place in the AFC North on the line.
Baltimore (7-3) faces Pittsburgh (7-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!