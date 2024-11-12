Steelers Lose Defensive Star Before Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens will have their hands full against a stingy Pittsburgh Steelers defense when the two rivals meet on Sunday, but their opponents will be a bit shorthanded.
According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, standout pass-rusher Alex Highsmith is expected to miss "a couple weeks" with an ankle sprain. Highsmith suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders and is reportedly in a walking boot, but him missing just a few games comes as good news after he needed help getting off the field.
Highsmith, 27, has made for a great No. 2 pass-rusher alonngside former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. In just six games this season, the former third-round pick has 19 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits and three sacks. His best season came in 2022, when he had 63 tackles, 20 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks to earn a four-year extension worth $68 million.
Fortunately for Pittsburgh, there's a multitude of options to help make up for Highsmith's absence. Preston Smith, who the Steelers acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline, should see a greater workload in his second game with the team, and second-year pro Nick Herbig will reportedly make his return after being out since Week 5.
For the Ravens, they'll have to be ready up front even with Highsmith out. The offensive line has definitely improved over the course of the season, but Watt and co. can absolutely wreak havoc if given the chance. With how bad Baltimore's defense has been, the offense needs to be at its best essentially every game.
This is the first of two meetings this season between the Ravens and Steelers, with the second coming on Dec. 21 in Baltimore. Based on the timeframe given, it seems likely that Highsmith will be back for the second matchup.
