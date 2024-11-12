Ravens Struggling CB Won’t Change Positions
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens is an example of how quickly a player can rise in the NFL, but also how quickly one can fall.
Last season, Stephens was probably the Ravens' best cornerback with 11 passes defended and two interceptions. He was also solid enough in coverage, allowing 68 completions on 108 targets for 716 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 80.6, per Pro Football Reference. It seemed as if Stephens, who's scheduled to hit free agency this coming offseason, had a place in the the Ravens' future plans.
This season, though, it's been a very different story for Stephens. Through 10 games, he has just five passes defended and no interceptions, but more importantly, his coverage stats have taken a severe downturn. He's allowed 41 completions on 64 targets for 635 yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 112.4, and he's been a liability at several points.
Still, the Ravens are sticking with Stephens. When asked if the fourth-year cornerback could move to safety, at least on a part-time basis, head coach John Harbaugh bluntly rejected the idea.
"No, that's not really on the table right now," Harbaugh said. "[Stephens] has got a big job right now [that] he's trying to take care of."
The Ravens could definitely use some help at safety. Kyle Hamilton is dealing with an ankle injury and could miss some time, while Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson have had brutal seasons thus far and have both been benched in recent weeks.
It seems that help won't come from Stephens, though, and it's understandable as to why. Baltimore isn't especially deep at corner, especially on the outside with Marlon Humphrey moving to primarily a nickel role this season (and doing a very good job at it). So even if Stephens is struggling, the Ravens likely consider him to be better than the alternative.
