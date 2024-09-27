Mark Andrews Stressing Patience for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has consistently been one of the best players at his position over the past several years, which makes his slow start to this season so surprising.
Through three games, the former All-Pro has just six receptions for 65 yards on eight targets. More than that, he's seen a noticeable decline in his snap count recently. Andrews played just 21 snaps in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, fewer than Isaiah Likely's 39 and Charlie Kolar's 26, and finished without a reception for the first time in nearly two years.
Some fans (and especially fantasy football players) are worried about Andrews' lack of production this far, but him personally? He knows he'll get his time to shine.
"I think you just grow, and you kind of accept it," Andrews told reporters Thursday. "Especially in Year Two of this offense, I understand kind of what to expect and what we have going forward, and even more so this year with all the guys that we have. So, again, it's just about execution, doing our job, playing hard, and my time will come – I believe that. I feel really good. I feel healthy, and yes, good things will come."
The Ravens have a ton of weapons on offense, and that, combined with the emergence of Likely late last season, contributed to Andrews' declining production.
"You look at the first game. I was out there 70-something snaps, or whatever it was, but it got a lot of attention," Andrews said. "Last game, we had a game plan, and obviously Pat [Ricard] and Charlie and Isaiah have been in bigger packages. I wasn't in on that, and they did a great job [of] blocking things up and doing their job. I think each game will be different. I think every game will be different. We trust in our coaches to scheme things up, and that's all we can do."
It's also worth noting that not only is Andrews coming off a major injury last season, but he was in a scary car accident just last month. From that perspective, the fact that he's on the field at all is pretty remarkable.
Obviously Andrews would like to have the ball in his hands more, but that pales in comparison to his desire to help the Ravens win.
"I think I'm working. That's a tough thing to really comment on, but I feel good. I feel like I'm running fast. [I'm] the same old Mark doing the same old things. My time will come, but again, I'm just worried about execution [and] helping this team win. However I can do that, I will."
