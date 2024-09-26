Ravens' Nate Wiggins Shares Details of Scary Car Accident
Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins was involved in a car accident ahead of Week 2's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The first-round pick returned after a one-game absence due to a neck injury and had an impact in Week 3's win over the Dallas Cowboys, forcing a fumble and finishing with two total tackles. Now as he prepares to get back into the full swing of things against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, Wiggins shared some details about what happened during the accident.
"I was driving, and an 18-wheeler cut me off the road. It made my car flip. I was obviously scared," Wiggins said, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He was "two minutes" away from his apartment.
The fact that Wiggins appeared to only suffer minor injuries, let alone missed just one game, is certainly a small miracle in itself.
Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh revealed the news of Wiggins' accident when speaking to the media prior to the Raiders game.
"Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago," Harbaugh said ahead of Week 2. "They're kind of working through it. Looks like he's not gonna be able to make it to the game, so he'll be out for this game with that. He's fine, he's healthy, but he's just not going to be able to play."
In his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wiggins finished with two total tackles (one solo) in a 27-20 loss.
He and the Ravens defense will have their work cut out for them against Josh Allen and a Bills offense that's clicking to start the season. Buffalo is coming off of a dominant 47-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Allen went 23 of 30 passing for 263 yards and four touchdowns.
The Ravens and Bills will kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!