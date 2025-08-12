Olympic Legend Finishes Promise to Ravens
Michael Phelps has been associated with the Baltimore Ravens plenty of times before, having grown up in the Baltimore suburbs before making it big as the most decorated Olympic swimmer in the history of the games. His 28 medals, 23 of which are gold, surpasses anyone who's ever competed in the Olympics.
The Ravens, meanwhile, are preparing for another attempt at joining Phelps at the top of their respective sport, as they chase Super Bowl glory.
In the meantime, they've nabbed his attention with a call to action. Several of the team's most vocal presences took to social media in spreading their desire to learn how to swim, and implored for the best of the best to give them a hand.
Phelps took notice of the Ravens' new training camp swimming pool, and offered to take them up on their offer. "I got yall!!! Let's do it!!" he responded to Marlon Humphrey's request at providing swimming lessons to the NFL squad.
That was two weeks ago, and Phelps has finally made the trip to visit his hometown team's training facilities. He got a tour of the team's recovery pool from legendary Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who likely has some similar winning knowledge to impart on the young and hungry team.
Phelps took the time to give his insight on how the Ravens, already short on proven swimmers per their own admission, would stack up in the Olympic setting. He stressed the physical components that the best swimmers have over their competition, as he himself is something of a genetic marvel.
"Someone who is tall and lengthy," he said. "For me, I have a 6'7 wingspan and I'm only 6'4, so you need somebody with a big reach, and you don't want to be really barrel chested." When asked who on the current Ravens roster fit the bill, he answered with a truthful "...I don't know."
He heard out Kyle Hamilton as a potential fit, but remarked that "it would take a lot."
"To be an Olympian, I went six years without missing a single day in the pool, so yeah. Y'all know the grind, but this is a different grind. You're gonna see today what it is," Phelps concluded, pointing at the camera.
That could be a sign at more to come from Phelps' visit to the Ravens campus, as he's yet to officially provide those swimming lessons to the eagerly-anticipating team. It'll be tough to nail them down, though; while it's only preseason, they're already fixated on their own championship hopes.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!