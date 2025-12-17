Ravens' John Harbaugh Claps Back About Junk Food Comment

You're not you when you're hungry. Neither is Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who triumphantly recounted his experience with a Snickers bar in a recent press appearance.

Asked about cornerback Marlon Humphrey's recent comments on the Ravens' junk food intake, Harbaugh responded with confusion and frustration, describing his own snack intake and throwing the question back at the journalist who asked.

"I have no idea. I have no idea what you're talking about," Harbaugh said. "I have no idea what you're talking about. There's snacks around, here and there. Yes, whatever. Do you have snacks in your house? I had a Snickers bar today already. It was great – a post lunch [treat], like a dessert, kind of. It was amazing."

When asked a follow-up question about whether Humphrey's comment had caught his attention, he simply replied, "It did not."

Humphrey's Junk Food Comments

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The comments in question came from a press appearance from the day before, where Humphrey described his frustration with the way the team eats.

"[...] it was about camaraderie, what you put in your body, practicing and trusting your brother," Humphrey said, recounting the comments from Ravens legend Ed Reed who visited the locker room this week. "Get this junk food out of the meetings and stop eating junk food."

"I'm very upset about the junk food, so hopefully guys took it to heart and ate a little healthier [...]."

Humphrey, for what it's worth, had posted the prospect of a 50-state "glizzy tour" about two months ago, floating the idea of eating one hot dog in each of the fifty states. Fans, at the time furious with the 1-5 Ravens, were not thrilled by the comment. It's possible this was a watershed moment for Humphrey.

Should I do a glizzy taste tour around the country one day?



50 states 50 glizzys — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) October 21, 2025

Each of the Ravens seemed to take something different from Reed's inspiring speech, with most of them focused on the message of teamwork and camaraderie. Safety Alohi Gilman described Reed as a sort of "mythic figure".

Ravens' Hunger Entering Week 16

The Ravens are coming off a stunning 24-0 shutout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the first time Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been shut out in a game he started. They will prepare to face the New England Patriots in Week 16, a matchup that sees the Patriots attempting to recover from their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills loss, their third of the season, presented some doubts about the young team's capabilities when they (more than likely) enter the playoffs. The Ravens will look to improve their presently 34% chance of making the playoffs, and both will enter the matchup with their own kind of hunger.

