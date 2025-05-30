New Ravens WR Impressing at OTAs
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is already making a major impression on his new teammates at OTAs.
After signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens in March, Hopkins is now set to begin his 13th career season with his fifth different team. He isn't the All-Pro wideout he used to be, but he can still make a case to be Baltimore's WR1 if his early work at OTAs is any indication.
Ravens tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely both had some notable praise for Hopkins after getting through their first few practices with him.
"[DeAndre Hopkins] looks great," Andrews said, per the team website. "He looks really, really good. He's been making some big plays, and I think he's going to be great for our offense, just being versatile, having a guy that catches the ball extremely well, runs really fluid routes and knows the game well. And he looks like, when he's out here, he's flying around. He's looked really good."
Likely pointed to Hopkins' joyful personality as a quality that stood out to him.
"Just watching how he practices as a pro, since I've seen him, he's always smiling out here, always having fun," Likely said, per the team website. "I didn't know that he was going to be as funny as he is. Now that he's grown accustomed to really the Ravens, he's going to see how funny we actually are."
Hopkins started out last season with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in October. He would go on to appear in 13 total games for the Chiefs — including Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles — while making seven starts.
Hopkins is entering what will likely be one of the final seasons of his career. He was named to three All-Pro First Teams and five Pro Bowls during his time with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, but has not received any Pro Bowl or All-Pro honor since the 2020 campaign.
