Ravens 2024 Mid-Round Defenders Could Compete For Starting Roles
The Baltimore Ravens are among the best when it comes to developing players who were selected in the middle rounds of the annual NFL Draft into key contributors, quality starters and sometimes even stars.
Some recent examples of each include 2023 fourth-round outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who plays a key role on defense as an early-down run defender, and 2022 fourth-round offensive lineman Daniel Faalele who converted from right tackle to guard and was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season.
There's also been 2021 third-round defensive back Brandon Stephens who started 48 games between free safety and cornerback over four seasons for the Ravens before signing a sizable deal in free agency this offseason and 2020 third-round defensive tackle who has been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons.
Most players make the biggest leaps of their career from year one to year two once they've had their respective rookie seasons and a full NFL offseason program under their belt. A pair of mid-round picks from the Ravens' 2024 draft haul who they are counting on to make that jump this upcoming season are third-round outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and fourth-round cornerback T.J. Tampa.
“I’m looking for those guys to step up and be big factors in our team,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “I expect both of those guys to just compete for playing time but possibly even compete to be starters. That would be the goal, that’s what they want and they should be in the mix for that.”
Nagging injuries hampered both players and prevented them from getting and staying on the practice field and off the inactive list or injured reserve. Isaac saw action in just four regular season games due to a hamstring injury and a logjam of proven talent ahead of him on the depth chart and recorded just four total tackles including one for a loss and a batted pass.
Tampa opened his rookie training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after having to undergo sports hernia surgery and spent a seven-game stint on injured reserve during the regular season with an ankle injury. He appeared in nine games total including the playoffs and recorded a combined five total tackles including two solos.
Unlike Tampa who primarily played on special teams in the games he played, Isaac had a decently even split between defense and the third phase of the game at 32-46. When he was on the field during the regular and preseason, he flashed an explosive get-off and violent hands, both of which his former Penn State teammate turned pro, Odafe Oweh, says have gotten even better heading into his second season.
“He’s ready to go,” Oweh said Wednesday. “His get off is crazy, hands (are) strong. It’s a shame he had the hamstring issues last year because he was already ready to go then. I’m looking forward to seeing a big season from him.”
Isaac still has a crowded depth chart to climb after the Ravens brought back their entire outside linebacker room and added to it with second-round rookie Mike Green. Supplanting Oweh and Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy as starters heading into contract years will be a daunting task especially since both players are coming off the first double-digit sacks seasons of their respective careers. However, that doesn't mean Isaac can't still carve out a key rotational role as another stout run-stuffer on early downs or as another pass rusher on third down and any other long distance-to-conversion situation.
Meanwhile, Tampa on the other hand, has a much more clear pathway to becoming a starter. Even though the Ravens brought in experienced veteran Chidobe Awuzie, he was a salary cap casualty they signed for cheap and he has struggled to stay healthy at times during his career. With Stephens gone, Tampa could beat out or at minimum compete rotate at the No. 3 corner role that comes on the field to play opposite of 2024 first-rounder Nate Wiggins when four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey moves inside to play nickel.
Both Isaac and Tampa will have the benefit of learning from one of the best coaches at developing their specific position groups in outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith and senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Chuck Pagano.
