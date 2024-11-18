Ravens vs. Texans Christmas Game Adds Beyoncé Performance
Baltimore Ravens fans are in for quite the treat when their team faces the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, and not just for the game itself.
Late Sunday night, world-famous musician Beyoncé announced she would perform at halftime of the Ravens-Texans game in her home town of Houston. The game begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Netflix, so the 32-time Grammy winner should take the stage around 6 p.m. ET.
Amazingly, there actually is a bit of history with Beyoncé and the Ravens. She was the headliner for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to earn their second and most-recent title in franchise history. Is that an omen for what's to come? Probably not, but it's a fun little trivia answer.
Beyoncé also performed at Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, where she was a special guest as Coldplay and Bruno Mars headlined the show.
As for the game itself, it should be a compelling matchup between two AFC teams that entered the season with high expectations, but have shown some serious concerns. For Baltimore, the concerns come from a defense that ranks last in passing yards allowed (though it did show improvement in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers) and the abundance of self-inflicted wounds. For Houston, the concerns come in the fact that the offense hasn't taken the next step many expected in C.J. Stroud's second season, even with his receivers battling injuries.
These two teams met twice last season, with Baltimore winning both games at home. First came a 25-9 win in the season opener, then came a 34-10 victory on the AFC Divisional Round. In both cases, the Ravens held Stroud without a passing touchdown to bookend his Offensive Rookie of the Year season on sour notes.
There's still a few weeks to go before this game, but it should be a good one for the holidays.
