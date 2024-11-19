Ravens Sign Former Texans CB
The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with issues in the secondary for pretty much the entire season now, so understandably, they're open to any and all options.
Baltimore already brought in former All-Pro Tre'Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams at the trade deadline, and he already looks like a strong fit after just one game. Now, they're bringing in another former All-Pro as an added gun.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Ravens are signing veteran cornerback Desmond King to their practice squad. King, who turns 30 next month, was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and spent roughly a year during his second stint with the Houston Texans before his release last week.
In his eight NFL seasons, King has suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Texans. Starting 56 of 105 games played, the Detroit native 473 total tackles, 35 passes defended and nine interceptions.
However, it's important to note that most of King's production came earlier in his career. He played just one game for Houston and only appeared on special teams. Not to say that he can't bounce back in Baltimore, but fans should probably temper their expectations when they hear "former All-Pro."
That said, the Ravens have seen several veterans bounce back in purple and black, with Jadeveon Clowney being an example from just last season (9.5 sacks in 2023 vs. two sacks in 2022). With enough time, perhaps King could be the next in line.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!