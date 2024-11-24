NFL Fines Ravens Star
The NFL has fined Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton $11,255 for taunting during last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The play in question came at the 11:57 mark of the second quarter, when Steelers running back Najee Harris tried and failed to hurdle Hamilton on a screen pass. Hamilton got in Harris' face after making the tackle, leading to him drawing a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Now, he's received a fine from the league as well.
Hamilton, 23, is already one of the Ravens' top defenders in just his third season. The former Notre Dame star earned his first All-Pro selection last season, and has picked up where he left off with 81 total tackles (already matching last season's total), seven passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.
Against Pittsburgh, Hamilton played far more high safety than he has previously, and he helped the Ravens' defense put together one of its best performances of the season despite the loss. With a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers coming up on Monday, the defense will look to build on that strong showing.
"I think it's easier said than done," Hamilton said Thursday. "It's something that we kind of got caught up saying against Buffalo and then coming up the next week and not doing. I included, as well as everybody else in the building, definitely doesn't want that result again. We're aware of it now and know that we played a good game, but I think we can get a lot better, and I think that's kind of the mindset everybody on defense has right now."
Hamilton wasn't the only safety in this game to receive a fine. Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick received an identical $11,255 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, but rather than taunting, a late hit on Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari earned him his fine. The hit occured after the Steelers recovered an Isaiah Likely fumble at the 0:38 mark of the second quarter, with Fitzpatrick and Mekari receiving offsetting penalties.
