Ravens Brace for Star LB's Absence vs. Chargers
All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith is the centerpiece of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, but what does that defense look like without him? Well, the Ravens may soon find out.
Smith, a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, injured his hamstring late in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only did he not return to that game, but he's missed three-straight practices this week. The Ravens haven't ruled him out for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers yet, but they know there's a good chance he doesn't suit up in prime time.
"We'd love to have him out there, but we've been preparing," fellow linebacker Trenton Simpson said. "If he's not with us, we'll need to communicate well and be on the same page. I think everybody's going to be ready to step up."
Of course, Smith will be an incredibly difficult player to replace, both on the field and as a leader. On the field, he's tied for the league lead with 110 total tackles this season and is involved on more plays than not.
If Smith can't play, then Simpson, Malik Harrison and Chris Board would see more snaps in the middle of the defense. Simpson has started all 11 games this season, but the other two are more rotational players. Rest assured, they'll be ready to go if needed.
"Getting the reps I'm getting this week, I'm going to be good," Harrison said. "I haven't been asking him (Roquan) whether he's playing or not. My mindset is that I'm starting this week.
"This is what they pay me to do. I'm a guy who can play inside or outside. Wherever they plug me in, I've got to be ready. I feel like the more reps that I get, the better I am. I think they (the Chargers) are going to test me, but I feel like I'm going to come out and have the best game of my career."
Smith is also the leader of the defense as a whole, which makes his potential absence even more challenging. Not only is he the one to break down the huddle before kickoff, but he wears the green dot as the one to relay defensive coordinator Zach Orr's play calls to his teammates.
Kyle Hamilton, who wears the green dot in practice as well, will take on that responsibility if Smith is out, just as he did in Pittsburgh. Presumably, he'll also take on other leadership duties as well, a natural progression for the All-Pro safety.
No matter who's doing what, though, the Ravens know that replacing Smith will take an outstanding group effort.
"Not one person is going to replace Roquan," Orr said. "Roquan's an every-down linebacker and a top linebacker in this league and All-Pro for a reason. Not one guy's going to replace him.
"We like our guys that we have in the room – they're here for a reason, and somebody has to step up. They got to step up, and we got to step up collectively as a defense, and that linebacker room has to step up collectively as a group."
