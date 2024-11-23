Ravens Star Excited to Play Alongside Tre'Davious White
Tre'Davious White has been playing at a high level for a very long time, so much so that some of his new Baltimore Ravens teammates grew up admiring him.
White, 29, burst onto the scene during his standout career at LSU from 2013-2016, during which he had 34 pass break ups, six interceptions and earned a first-team All-American selection. He then enjoyed a strong seven-year tenure with the Buffalo Bills, earning two Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod along the way. Now in his eighth NFL season, White is already fitting in well in Baltimore following a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams.
Coming to a new team in the middle of the season is alwayas a challenge, but White's reputation proceeds itself. When asked for his thoughts on his new teammate, star safety Kyle Hamilton gushed about White's accomplishments over the years.
"I was actually talking to 'Tre' – and I grew up a big LSU fan – so I remember growing up watching him [and] Jamal Adams – all those guys played together," Hamilton said Thursday. "I was a 'Tre' White fan before 'Tre' even knew who I was or even knew I existed. He's been a great pro in this league for a while and having somebody like that to add to our room that I [already] think is deep and just that added wisdom, and I think he's super talented. It's such a big win for our team to get somebody like that. Obviously, he did a good job last week, and I'm sure he's going to build on it this week."
To add some context, White was already two years into his NFL career when Hamilton started his college career at Notre Dame in 2019. So, Hamilton was watching White at LSU as far back as middle school, which is honestly hard to process.
So far at least, White is living up to Hamilton's expectations. In his first game as a Raven, White broke up two passes in the end zone while working against Pittsburgh Steelers top wide receiver George Pickens. He only played 24 defensive snaps (31 percent), but his performance has earned him more playing time going forward.
"When you can make plays on the football and compete at that type of level, you've definitely earned your way for some more snaps," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Friday. "I'm really pleased with 'Tre' [Tre'Davious White] and how he's [come] in – how he's worked so hard to learn the playbook, and he's been vocal in the meeting, which I appreciate. He's a pro's pro. I see why everybody we talked to about him liked him and said, 'You guys will like him in your building.' So I'm pleased and I'm eager to see where he's going to take this."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!