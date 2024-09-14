NFL Fines Two Ravens Players
Baltimore Ravens linebackers Odafe Oweh and Roquan Smith received fines from the NFL due to unnecessary roughness in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the league announced Saturday.
Oweh was fined $20,050 for a play at the 12:27 mark of the fourth quarter, when he was credited with a tackle on Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco. He did not receive a penalty on the play.
Smith was fined $16,833 for a play at the 6:22 mark of the first quarter, when he received a penalty for a horse collar tackle on Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.
On the flip side, Smith was not fined for an apparent late hit on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter, which controversially didn't draw a penalty during the game. Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershoot, who gave Smith a shove after the play, did receive a fine of $5,472 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Smith had some choice words for Hendershoot after the game.
"He [Mahomes] flopped. That's why the referees didn't call it," Smith told reporters. "That was a great no-call by the ref, but whoever [No.] 88 [Hendershot] is, I don't know who he is, but he better watch himself. He did a little slick push.
"Whoever No. 88 [Peyton Hendershot] is, I have no idea who he is, but I'll see him when I see him."
Pacheco also received a $5,582 fine for unnecessary roughness at the 12:45 mark of the third quarter, when he lowered his head to initiate contact. He also didn't receive a penalty on the play.
The Ravens look to bounce back when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
