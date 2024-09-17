NFL Legend Named Option if Ravens Fire John Harbaugh
The Baltimore Ravens have gotten off to a brutal start to the 2024 NFL season. After the 0-2 beginning to the campaign, fans and analysts are starting to go overboard with panic.
Some have even started suggesting that the Ravens could consider firing head coach John Harbaugh if things don't turn around quickly.
Granted, that's a major overreaction. Harbaugh is very unlikely to be fired anytime soon.
That being said, Matt Sidney of Ebony Bird has suggested five potential replacements if the franchise were to fire Harbaugh.
One of his potential replacements would be a shocking change at the helm. He believes that Bill Belichick could make sense as a potential Harbaugh replacement.
"Belichick-led teams are expected to perform well and win Super Bowls. What better match than a Ravens team starved for Super Bowls and a head coach who will do anything and everything to win them? He's up there in the age department, but he's clearly one of the best football minds to ever play the game. He'd bring his defense-first and run-heavy approach to a roster that fits the mold perfectly."
Belichick to Baltimore would bring a massive change to the NFL landscape. The Ravens would look much different under Belichick than they have for years under Harbaugh.
Arguably the best head coach to ever do it, Belichick will be the top potential coaching candidate for any team looking for a new head coach ahead of the 2025 season. It seems very likely that he will be back on the sidelines somewhere next year.
Next up for Baltimore will be a key Week 3 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. An 0-3 start would make the panic level rise even more.
While it's unlikely that Harbaugh is anywhere close to being on the hot seat, could the Ravens actually consider firing him if they keep struggling and miss the playoffs?
If they do, Belichick might very well be a potential fit that would make sense.
