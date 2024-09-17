Could Ravens Pursue Trade for Packers WR?
The Baltimore Ravens could use a little more talent at the wide receiver position surrounding Lamar Jackson. If they're interested in making a trade early in the year, there are a few players around the NFL that could make sense as potential targets.
One of those players happens to currently play for the Green Bay Packers.
Last Word on Sports has suggested that the team should consider pursuing a trade for Packers' wideout Bo Melton.
Melton is a very talented wide receiver and has shown flashes of big-time potential when given the opportunity. However, he is currently stuck in a very talented wide receiver room.
Ahead of him are Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks. He's still a quality depth piece for Green Bay and there's no guarantee that they would trade him. However, the right offer could entice them to move him for some value.
So far this season in two games, Melton has not made a catch.
Back in 2023, he racked up 16 catches for 218 yards and a touchdown.
In the second to last game of the season, Melton broke out with a huge performance. He caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdowns. Then, in the season finale, he caught five passes for 62 yards.
Those two games showed the potential that he possesses. Being traded to a team that has a role for him would be a great opportunity for Melton. In very limited time, he has shown himself capable of being a playmaker.
After an 0-2 start, the Ravens need to figure out how to get back on track. Getting another weapon for Lamar Jackson could be a start to making that happen.
All of that being said, the season has not started anywhere close to how Baltimore wanted it to start. They've put themselves behind the eight ball already, but they have the talent to go on a big winning streak.
Melton may not end up being a trade target, but he could be a nice addition to help them take their offense to another level if he plays the way he did in the last two weeks of last season.
