Ravens Fall Further Behind in AFC North
It's officially panic time for the Baltimore Ravens.
After Sunday's collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Ravens are 0-2 to start the season for the first time to start the season. It's not just that they lost a game they should've easily won on paper, but that they beat themselves yet again, just like they have on severel occasions over the past few years. Now starting down the barrel of a brutal next three games, the Ravens need to get back on track and fast.
While the Ravens were busy shooting themselves in the foot, what were their divisional rivals up to?
First up is the Cleveland Browns, who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13 on the road to earn their first win of the season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's once again in the news for all the wrong reasons, completed 22 of 34 passes for 186 yards and added a rushing touchdown, Cleveland's only time finding the end zone all day. The Browns' defense also made life difficult for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 14 of 30 passes for 220 yards and took four sacks.
Then in the late window, the Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect on the season with a 13-6 road win over the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson did not play against his former team, with Justin Fields completing 13 of 20 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in his second-straight start. Pittsburgh's defense picked off Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix twice in an impressive showing.
Also in the late window, the Cincinnati Bengals dropped a 26-25 heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs, experiencing the pain Baltimore felt last week. The Bengals had the Chiefs on the ropes with a fourth and 16 in the final minute, but an ill-timed pass interference penalty gave Kansas City new life. Sure enough, Harrison Butker nailed the game-winning 51-yard field goal for the Chiefs as time expired.
Joe Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, even putting up better numbers than Patrick Mahomes, who completed 18 of 25 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite that, and the Bengals winning the turnover battle three to one, it wasn't enough to upset the back-to-back champions.
After two weeks, the Steelers lead the pack at 2-0, the Browns trail behind at 1-1, and the Ravens and Bengals, the two teams who most expected to vie for the division, are in the basement at 0-2. Just goes to show how hard it is to predict the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!