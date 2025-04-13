NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Find Freakishly Athletic Kyle Hamilton Partner
The Baltimore Ravens have a long list of options available to them at No. 27 overall, but taking a safety has to be near the top of said list.
Luckily, a potentially perfect prospect could be theirs for the taking.
In his latest mock draft, NFL.com's Gennaro Filice predicts the Ravens to select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 27. Emmanwori, one of the top two safety prospects in this class alongside Georgia's Malaki Starks, has been a very popular pick for the Ravens in mock drafts.
"If [Texas A&M edge rusher] Shemar Stewart made a splash at the combine, Nick Emmanwori performed a cannonball," Filice wrote. "Arriving in Indy at a chiseled 6-3 1/8 and 220 pounds, the South Carolina safety blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and nearly jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium (43-inch vertical, 11-foot-6 broad). Emmanwori’s not just an Underwear Olympian, either; he started during all three of his seasons in the SEC, leading South Carolina in tackles during two of those campaigns and earning first-team All-America honors from The Associated Press in 2024.
"And here’s the really amusing part: Imagine him playing alongside Swiss Army Knife safety Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore."
Emmanwori is a freak athlete, but he has far more to his game than just that. He had four interceptions in2024, two of which he returned for touchdowns, so his ball skills are exceptional as well. He can also lay some huge hits when needed.
Of course, the main problem comes in the fact that Emmanwori may not even be available by the time the Ravens are on the clock. His draft stock skyrocketed after his outstanding combine performance, and with 26 teams picking ahead of Baltimore, there's a very good chance he's off the board early.
However, if he makes it to No. 27, or even gets close to it, the Ravens will have to consider pulling the trigger.
