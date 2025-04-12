Unheralded Pass Rusher Again Linked to Ravens
The first round is understandably the focus of the NFL Draft, but it's the 200+ picks after the first round that can really separate a good drafting team from a great one.
The Baltimore Ravens have traditionally done a good job of finding late-round gems, and it seems analysts have identified another under-the-radar prospect they could take a chance on.
When looking at Day 3 prospects that could fit for each team, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron named Central Arkansas pass rusher David Walker as a player to watch for the Ravens.
"While size limitations will likely slide him into Day 3, Walker is one of the most productive pass rushers in the class — albeit at the FCS level," Cameron wrote. "His basketball background shows up frequently on tape in his quick feet and lateral movement skills, contributing to a 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in each of the past three seasons. Against FBS competition at the Senior Bowl (practice and game combined), he generated a 91.1 PFF overall grade, showing he can compete at the next level as a rotational pass rusher."
Walker's name may ring a bell for some Baltimore fans. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently predicted him to land with the Ravens in a new mock draft, but as a second-round pick. Here, Cameron predicts the Ravens to take a look at him on Day 3, which is more in line with Walker's current draft projections.
The FCS All-American is an intriguing prospect, boasting 63 tackles for loss and 31 sacks over the past three years. His size is the main concern surrounding him, but he is still an explosive pass rusher. He also showed at the Senior Bowl that he can indeed play against tougher competition.
The Ravens could use some more depth on the edge with Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh entering the final year of their deals, and as a Day 3 prospect, Walker offers a lot of intrigue.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!