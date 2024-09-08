Patrick Mahomes Trolls Ravens' Isaiah Likely
Isaiah Likely was just an inch away, literally, from becoming a Baltimore Ravens hero.
On the final play of Thursday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Likely appeared to come down with a miraculous touchdown in the back of the end zone, putting the Ravens just an extra point away from tying the game. After review, though, it was determined that Likely's toe landed just barely out of bounds, and thus the Chiefs hung on for a 27-20 victory.
To add insult to injury, Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes had some advice for Likely after the game that almost sounds condescending.
"It looked good from my angle on the sideline," Mahomes said. "But then that first view you saw you could see the cleat. That's a great football team and I'm sure we'll see them again at some point in the playoffs. We're happy with the win now. He's got to wear white cleats next time, that's my advice for him."
It seems like several players on both sides thought Likely was in bounds, and it's hard to blame them for it. It would've been an incredible end to an 11-play, 77-yard drive in the final two minutes, but it simply wasn't meant to be.
"That's on me. I just have to get both feet in," Likely said after the game. "I harp on myself to catch everything and make sure everybody puts us in the best possibility, so I take responsibility. Next time, I'm going to get my feet down."
Despite the final play, Likely still had an incredible showing on Thursday. The third-year tight end caught nine passes for 111 yards (both career-highs), including a 49-yard touchdown where he evaded multiple defenders. The Ravens knew the duo of Likely and former All-Pro Mark Andrews would be deadly when both were on the field, but it turns out that Likely's the one leading the way, at least in the first game.
The loss may hurt, but the third-year tight end is simply using it as fuel going forward.
"At this point, you just have to live with the call. You have to look on, obviously watch the film, see where we can get better to not put ourselves in the situation to leave it in the refs' hands to be able to call that and call the game. All I'll say is [we just have to] watch the film and see what we can improve on and go onto next week."
