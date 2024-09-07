Ravens' Lamar Jackson Wasted No Time Showing New Speed
The ability to run the ball was a point of emphasis this season for a slimmed down Lamar Jackson this season.
Through one game, the effects of Jackson losing weight to run the ball more this season were on full display. The two-time MVP was the Ravens' leading rusher, running 16 times for 122 yards in their heartbreaking 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
With his performance, Jackson was the first player to throw for over 270 yards and run for over 120 yards in a game since 2019, when he did it twice, including in his lone playoff game that year, per Blake Warye of NFL Research. Jackson is the only player in NFL history to throw for over 270 yards and run for over 120 yards in a game.
Jackson completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown.
"[Lamar Jackson] showed you what type of player he is," Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely said. "The two-time MVP [doesn't] back down to nobody, no matter where we are, no matter whose environment [we're in or] who we're going up against. He's going to show you who he is every snap, every play, whether it's running or passing. He shows you that he's Lamar Jackson."
Jackson's 16 carries for 122 yards each would have been his season high last year. While Jackson using his legs was part of the Ravens' offensive attack, some of his scrambles were due to the Chiefs' ability to generate pressure, with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones leading the way.
Alongside Jackson was All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry for the first time. Henry had 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown and together, he and Jackson combined for 168 of the team's 185 rushing yards. While they have been opposing their entire career, Jackson's level of play on Thursday is what Henry has become accustomed to seeing.
"I don't expect [anything] less from [Lamar Jackson]," Henry said. "That's what he's been doing his whole career. That's the type of player he is. We're teammates now, but I've been seeing him when I was on the other side. That's the type of player Lamar is. He's going to put it on the line every single time."
Jackson's ability to use run helped turn him into one of the league's most electric players and catapulted him into the conversation among the elite quarterbacks in the game. Whether it's by design or to evade defenders, Jackson's legs make an already strong Ravens offense even more dangerous.
Now, it'll just be a matter of Jacks and the Ravens to find a way to be on the right side of the scoreboard as opposed to losing in heartbreaking fashion.
"I believe everyone in our locker room hates losing, point blank period – coaches, trainers, equipment guys, cafeteria women and men, and definitely the players – because we're out there putting it on the line, blood, sweat and tears," Jackson said. "And for us to lose to those guys, and the way we lost, even though I don't want to lose, but I can't be mad at my guys because we battled."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!