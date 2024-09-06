Ravens Veteran LB Suffers Major, Unique Injury
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and will undergo further testing, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports. A timetable for his return is not yet known.
Van Noy, 33, went down early in the third quarter with an eye injury and walked off under his own power. The Ravens initially said his return was questionable, but later ruled him out for the game. Before leaving the game, he had just one tackle and one quarterback hit.
Baltimore signed Van Noy early last season when David Ojabo suffered a season-ending injury, and that move paid dividends quickly. In 14 games, the veteran linebacker racked up 30 tackles a career-high nine sacks. He attributed this career year to being able to focus solely on rushing the passer, a luxury he often hasn't had throughout his career.
The Ravens clearly liked what they saw, as they signed Van Noy to a two-year, $12 million extension this offseason. Heading into the season, he was eager to have a full year under his belt once more.
"I know the playbook – that helps – I know [my] teammates, and then just ... a lot of different things [including] expectations and standards," Van Noy told reporters on Aug. 12. "[I know the] people on staff [and can] kind of just come in and flow, and it's been awesome. It's fun to see young guys compete, and [with] myself being young competing out there with them; it's been good."
If Van Noy misses an extended period of time, the Ravens will count on their younger pass-rushers even more than they already had. Ojabo will likely get the most looks, and his sack on Thursday after almost an entire calendar year away bodes well for him. Tavius Robinson and Malik Harrison should also get some opportunites, even though the latter is listed as an inside linebacker.
Unfortunately, the Ravens were already thin on the edge due to rookie Adisa Isaac nursing a hamstring injury, and Van Noy's injury only cuts into their depth further.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!