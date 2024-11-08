Patriots Claim Former Ravens Pass Rusher
Yannick Ngakoue's second stint with the Baltimore Ravens has officially come to an end.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots claimed the veteran edge rusher off waivers Friday afternoon. The Ravens waived Ngakoue to create a roster spot for running back Keaton Mitchell, who made his season debut in Thursday night's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ngakoue, 29, signed to the Ravens' practice squad on Sept. 24, and he earned a promotion to the active roster on Oct. 15. In five games this season, he recorded five total tackles, four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. He wasn't a superstar by any means, but he was a decent depth addition in his brief time with the Ravens.
A Washington D.C. native who played at Maryland in college, Ngakoue's first stint with his local team came in 2020 following a mid-season trade from the Minnesota Vikings. In nine games with the Ravens that season, he recorded 11 total tackles, three quarterback hits and three sacks, somewhat disappointing compared to the team's expectations.
Ngakoue has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He has 229 total tackles, 146 quarterback hits and 70.5 sacks in 128 career games.
The Ravens were already very thin on the edge, and their pass rush has deteriorated as the season continues, so Ngakoue's loss could be felt despite him not playing all that much. Now, he takes his talents to New England to hopefully help a below average defense.
