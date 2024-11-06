Bengals Have Concerning Injury News vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens will likely have one less weapon to worry about when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10's AFC North matchup on Thursday Night Football.
Cincinnati released its updated injury report Wednesday and listed standout receiver Tee Higgins as doubtful with a quad injury. Higgins, who has battled through injury this season, has missed the past two games. He also sat out the first two games of the year before returning in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.
In five appearances this season, he's tallied 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier in the week that "we'll see" if both Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. would play against the Ravens. Brown Jr. was listed as questionable on the latest injury report.
“We’ll see,” Taylor said. “We’re limited in our field work, but both of those guys have the right attitude about it. So, that’s step one, is they both want to do it. And now, just physically, we’ll put them through everything we can over the next couple of days to see where they can help us.”
While injuries are never fun, the likely absence of Higgins is good news for a Ravens secondary that has been gashed throughout the season, including in Week 5's win over the Bengals. Though Baltimore was able to come away with a thrilling overtime victory, Higgins finished with nine catches for 83 yards and two scores against the Ravens.
Headed into Week 10, the Ravens are surrendering the most passing yards per game (280.9) in the NFL this season. With Higgins doubful, head coach John Harbaugh's defense can now shift more attention toward Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who's currently second in the league in receiving yards (717).
Baltimore and Cincinnati will kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.
