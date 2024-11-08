Ravens' Lamar Jackson Goes Viral After Wild Run vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to make the Cincinnati Bengals victims of his magic tricks.
In the third quarter of Week 10's Thursday Night Football matchup against Cincinnati, Jackson pulled off arguably the best 10-yard run you'll see. After evading the pass rush, he tip-toed his way down the sidelines and nearly dove into the end zone after slipping past more defenders.
Derrick Henry punched it in from the one-yard line on the next play.
It wasn't quite as impressive as the highlight he pulled off in Week 5's win over the Bengals when he scrambled and found tight end Isaiah Likely for a six-yard touchdown, but the run by Jackson still grabbed the attention of fans and reporters alike on social media.
"If he would've taken that into the end zone, that's one of the plays of the year," said Amazon Prime's Kirk Herbstreit.
Take a look:
Entering the fourth quarter against Cincinnati, Jackson was 14 of 20 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown and four carries for 24 yards on the ground. But on Baltimore's next possession, he found receiver Tylan Wallace for an 84-yard touchdown.
Jackson has been known as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in football dating back to his Heisman Trophy-winning days at Louisville, which makes it even more impressive that he's one perfect passer rating away from setting the NFL's all-time record. Currently with four games with a perfect passer rating after adding another in Week 9's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos, Jackson is tied with Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger for the all-time mark.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he thinks Jackson will soon break the record.
“I’m betting on Lamar at some point to break it,” Harbaugh said. "I thought he played great, but also, the team around him — the pass protection — that’s a really good pass-rush team, a real aggressive defense, a really highly-ranked defense. Our offense came to play as a group.”
