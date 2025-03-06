Raiders Safety Could Be Ravens' Top Free Agent Target
Even when they don't make big splash signings, the Baltimore Ravens are pretty good at getting value out of their free agent additions. This offseason may be another test of that.
Currently, OverTheCap has the Ravens at just over $10.5 million in cap space before the start of the new league year. They will need a lot of cap space just to re-sign their own free agents, likely far more than they currently have. That will likely restrict them from the top-tier free agents, but there's still plenty of value outside of that exclusive group.
On that note, The Athletic's Mike Jones believes that Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig could be the perfect free agency addition for Baltimore.
"The Ravens have decisions to make with a number of their own players, including left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is set to hit free agency. But as far as outside free agents go, they need help in their secondary, where a lack of speed and impact plays hampered their efforts. Moehrig would fill a big need at free safety after racking up 104 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Raiders last season."
Moehrig, 25, just had his best season to date, ranking second on the Raiders in total tackles and holding his own in coverage. The former second-round pick now heads to free agency as one of the better safeties on the market, and should have plenty of suitors this offseason.
If the Ravens were to sign Moehrig, they would get a big boost in the secondary. They're absolutely in the market for a safety to pair with Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington, the latter of whom is a restricted free agent. Given their salary cap situation, Moehrig would be about as good of an option as they could hope for.
Spotrac projects Moehrig to sign a three-year deal worth just under $47.2 million, which averages out to around $15.7 million per year. A bit steep, but worth it considering what he can bring to their secondary.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!