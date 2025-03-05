Ravens Add Playmaking Safety, WR in Mock Draft
Most early mock drafts tend to focus on only the first round, but now that the NFL Scouting Combine is in the rear-view mirror, expect to see a lot more focusing on the middle and later rounds as well.ESPN's Jordan Reid is among the first two do so with a two-round mock draft after the combine, and both of the Baltimore Ravens' selections are quite intriguing. First up at No. 27 overall is Georgia safety Malaki Starks, one of the top defensive backs in this class.
"A potential top-15 pick entering the season, Starks was forced to play more slot corner in 2024 because of inexperience and inconsistency in Georgia's secondary," Reid wrote. "He is a true deep safety with good range on the back end — the role we saw him play in 2023, when he had a career-high three interceptions."
"Starks is a knowledgeable third-level defender who can also play downhill and strike ball carriers. Pairing him with Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington would give the Ravens multiple interchangeable defensive backs. Despite inconsistent moments, Starks is still the No. 16 overall player on my board," he continued.
A consensus All-American in 2023, Starks has been a leader for a stingy Bulldogs defense over the past few years. In 2024, the 6-1, 205-pound safety had 77 total tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. While he didn't have an amazing combine showing, especially compared to the other top safety in this class in South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, but his play shows that he'd be a strong addition in Baltimore.
In the second round of this mock, the Ravens address their need for a receiver with Stanford's Elic Ayomanor.
"Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman form a solid receiving duo for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but the team should continue to add offensive playmakers," Reid wrote. "Ayomanor brings a different skill set as an outside receiver who's a nuanced route runner. Jackson likes to spread the ball around, so Ayomanor slots in well as another splash player."
Standing at 6-2 and 205 pounds, Ayomanor has been a consistent threat for the Stanford offense. He has 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over his two seasons with the Cardinal, averaging 14.7 yards per reception. With his combination of size and speed, the Canadian-born linebacker could be a good fit in Baltimore and provide a new element to the passing game.
