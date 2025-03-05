Agent Projects New Contract for Ravens' Ronnie Stanley
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is going to get paid this offseason, that much is certain. Exactly how much he gets is still up in the air, though.
As this offseason's top free agent offensive tackle, it's pretty much a given that Stanley will make over $20 million per year on his new deal, possibly approaching $25 million. Even with his extensive injury history and him turning 31 later this month, the fact that he's as valued as he is is a testament to his play when healthy.
As for the exact contract, CBS Sports' Joel Corry, a former sports agent, projected Stanley's new deal to come in at $90 million over four years, an average of $22.5 million per year. That projected deal also includes $55 million in guarantees and $47.5 million guaranteed at signing.
"Completely healthy for the first time since the 2019 season, Stanley was on the field for 98.11% of the Baltimore Ravens' offensive snaps in 2024. Stanley, who turns 31 later in March, didn't return to arguably being the NFL's best offensive tackle but he had a Pro Bowl-caliber season.
"According to ESPN Analytics, Stanley, had a 92% pass-block win rate, which was the same as Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. The Lions signed Decker, who is 31, to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, averaging $20 million per year with $31.83 million fully guaranteed, last July."
If that ends up being Stanley's new deal, or at least in the ballpark of it, the Ravens will have to get creative to fit him in. Baltimore has just $12.2 million in cap space currently, according to OverTheCap, so that's an extra $10 million or so they'd have to free up if they want to keep him.
Still, general manager Eric DeCosta seemed very confident in the team's ability to re-sign Stanley, and insiders seem to believe he's coming back. With less than a week until Stanley can speak to other teams, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few days.
