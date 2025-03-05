Ravens Eyeing Key Position Group in First Round
Throughout their history, the Baltimore Ravens have stuck with their "best-player-available" philosophy in the NFL Draft. For the most part, it's worked out very well for them.
However, they are always aware of their needs, and if the right player falls into their laps, then they'll happily take him.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens could take that approach with edge rushers in this year's draft, which features a ton of talent at the position.
"The Ravens stick tightly to a 'best-player available' process, so they won’t go into this draft determined to address one specific position with the No. 27 pick," Zrebiec wrote. "However, if you look at their needs and this draft class, it’s a pretty safe bet that an edge rusher will get strong consideration.
"Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart, Georgia’s Mykel Williams, Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku probably won’t all be available, but a couple of them almost certainly will be and they’ll garner strong interest from a team that needs to add an explosive edge rusher. This draft feels like the time to do it."
Stewart likely put himself out of Baltimore's range with a stellar combine performance, and Williams was already projected to go in the top half of the first round. Pearce and Ezeiruaku seem like realistic targets at No. 27, however.
Of course, it's important to look at why the Ravens are in the market for an edge rusher. Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh both had strong seasons with 12.5 and 10 sacks, respectively, but the former is turning 34 later this month and the latter may have some contract issues coming. Baltimore also doesn't have much depth on the edge, so adding one at the draft seems more than plausible.
There are other needs to address as well, such as the offensive line (if Ronnie Stanley leaves) and secondary, but it's hard to go wrong with the sheer number of quality edge rushers in this class.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!