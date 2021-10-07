Ravens-Colts Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Most of the prognosticators predict the Ravens will beat the Colts on Monday night.

Here's a roundup of the predictions:

SI.com/Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens got through the hardest portion of their schedule with three wins in four games, including three on the road. M&T Bank Stadium will be packed and loud for a Monday night game in October. The Ravens are also trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. They are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43. The Colts are struggling and won't be able to keep pace with surging Baltimore, which could also be healthier this week."

The Pick: Ravens 34, Colts 18

New York Times

Analysis: "The Ravens (3-1) have won three straight and on Monday will play in their third prime time game this season. They are looking to break the N.F.L. record for most consecutive games with 100 rushing yards. Baltimore’s defense came up with five sacks in a victory over the Broncos last week and will look to replicate the performance against Carson Wentz, who injured both of his ankles earlier in the season. Aside from some turnovers, Lamar Jackson has played consistently, and his durability and explosiveness make him a safe bet to put away the Colts (1-3)."

The Pick: Ravens -7

CBS Sports

Analysis: "This is a third consecutive road game for the Colts against a Ravens team playing home for the first time after two on the road. And it's in prime time? That's a bad combination for the Colts. I think the Ravens will play well on defense again like they did against the Broncos and the Colts won't handle Lamar Jackson. Ravens take it."

The Pick: Ravens 30, Colts 13

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "What appeared to be a spectacular Monday Night Football matchup when the schedule was released looks like a disaster right now. The Colts only have one win this year, and that’s because they battled a team in a bigger mess (the Dolphins). The Ravens have been far from perfect, but they are in a superb race for the AFC North. They simply cannot afford to lose games like this. However, they could get caught with their mind on their Week 6 matchup with the Chargers and make this tougher than it needs to be."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Colts 20

Sportsnaut

Analysis: "Before the season, this game was projected to be one of the best on the NFL schedule. But neither team looks very impressive defensively. So, our prediction comes down to which offense we trust more. It’s a simple decision, bet on Lamar Jackson over Wentz. If Baltimore gets pressure on Wentz, this could enter blowout territory."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Colts 17

Bleacher Report

Analysis: "The Ravens finally overcame the Chiefs in their only other home game this season. That fully loaded stadium should be fired up for this one, and the Ravens are good at winning big (they won a league-high nine games by at least 14 points last season, one of which came in Indy). That hadn't happened yet this year before they easily disposed of a formerly undefeated Broncos squad on the road last week."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Colts 17