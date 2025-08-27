Rob Gronkowski Makes Tough Ravens, AFC North Prediction

Gronk, Taylor, and Will are ALL riding with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers to taking the AFC North crown this year 👑@heykayadams | @RobGronkowski | @BussinWTB @_willcompton @TaylorLewan77 | @FDSportsbook #FuturesDay https://t.co/KRXbC6vi2l pic.twitter.com/YN1TpR56FO