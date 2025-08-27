Rob Gronkowski Makes Tough Ravens, AFC North Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens are not only viewed as the best team in their division, but one of the best teams in the entire league. However, some believe they have some serious competition for their third consecutive AFC North title in 2025.
Four-time Super Bowl champion and All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski predicts the Pittsburgh Steelers will dethrone the Ravens this season.
"I decided with Aaron Rodgers there, he's still got a lot left in the tank," Gronkowski said on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" show. "I feel like he's underrated a little bit just because of the stint in New York. But if you really look at it, he had great stats. It was just not a winning organization there. And when you go to a winning organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you add Aaron Rodgers to it, and you make those moves that they were making this offseason … I think they're going to do it."
The Steelers did add some intriguing pieces to their roster this offseason, including Rodgers, wide receiver DK Metcalf, tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerbacks Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey.
However, the Ravens still have just as much, if not more, talent and one of the best players in the league at the most important position in Lamar Jackson.
Jackson nearly won his third NFL MVP award last season after throwing for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns while also rushing for 915 yards and four more scores.
Rodgers, on the other hand, has to prove he still has good football left in him at 41, coming off a very disappointing 5-12 campaign with the New York Jets, during which he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Still, it won't prove to be easy for Baltimore. Pittsburgh has won eight of the last 11 meetings. The Ravens have had the last laugh, though, defeating the Steelers 28-14 in the wild card round of the playoffs last season.
The 2025 season will bring new challenges with new faces on each side of the rivalry, and whoever comes out on top will have to earn it.
