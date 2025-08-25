Ravens Release Massive Offensive Tackle
The Baltimore Ravens have begun trimming their roster down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit ahead of this week's deadline.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are releasing rookie offensive tackle Reid Holskey as part of their first wave of cuts.
Holskey, 23, was an undrafted free agent in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami University. He joined Baltimore shortly after.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle provided extra depth for the Ravens on their offensive line this offseason, but it became increasingly clear that he wasn't going to make the 53-man roster.
Head coach John Harbaugh revealed the team had decided its starting offensive line was going to be left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Andrew Vorhees, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Daniel Faalele and right tackle Roger Rosengarten last week. That left just four spots left for several players.
Veteran offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom and guard Ben Cleveland will likely fill two of those spots, given their experience and versatility across the offensive line.
Baltimore also used a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on offensive tackle Carson Vinson out of Alabama A&M, so it's safe to assume he'll have a spot on the roster as well.
That likely leaves the final spot between backup centers Nick Samac and Corey Bullock. Both players joined the team last year. Samac was a seventh-round pick while Bullock was an undrafted free agent.
If the Ravens like what they have in Holskey, he could find his way back on their practice squad. However, spots on that are also going to be difficult to come by as several of their rookies have impressed during the preseason.
A native of Palaskaia, Ohio, Holskey started 53 of 54 games at right tackle for the Red and White. His lone other start was at left tackle in the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.
Holskey earned first-team All-MAC honors as a senior and was named Miami's Offensive Power Player of the Year. He was awarded second-team All-MAC accolades in 2023 as Miami rushed for 158.1 yards per game, en route to a MAC Championship win over Toledo. Holskey started 13 games in both 2021 and 2022.
