Ravens Cut Athletic TE
The Baltimore Ravens are continuing to trim down their roster to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are waiving tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden. He is another potential candidate for their practice squad if he makes it through waivers unclaimed.
The odds were certainly stacked against Mitchell-Paden to make Baltimore's 53-man roster as part of a room that also included Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. He didn't do much to help his case during the preseason, either, recording just one catch for 11 yards.
However, it's safe to assume this isn't the last time fans will see Mitchell-Paden in the purple and black. The Ravens signed him to a reserve/future contract at the end of the 2024 season with the hopes of continuing to work with him.
The status of Likely is still up in the air as well after he suffered a small foot fracture during training camp. There is belief that he could be ready by Week 1, but having some insurance in Mitchell-Paden on the practice squad could be valuable.
Mitchell-Paden began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed with the Cleveland Browns shortly after and went on to play two seasons with them while jumping between the practice squad and active roster.
However, Mitchell-Paden never recorded a catch with the Browns before he was released in 2024.
Mitchell-Paden began his collegiate career at Notre Dame, where he appeared in 10 games and finished the season with two receptions for 16 yards as a true freshman. Then in 2018, he appeared in and started all 14 games and finished the season with 32 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns.
His production continued to trend upwards in 2019, when he caught 53 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He appeared in all five games in 2020, recording 14 catches for 182 yards.
Mitchell-Paden then transferred to Florida Atlantic in 2021, but he failed to have similar production there, finishing the season with just nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
