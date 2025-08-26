Texans Release Former Ravens Standout CB

Raven Country

A former standout cornerback of the Baltimore Ravens is looking for a new home.

Dec 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet (10) celebrates after winning in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images
Teams around the NFL have begun trimming their rosters down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit and a former Baltimore Ravens cornerback is among those who have been cut.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are releasing veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Maulet, 32, spent the past two seasons with the Ravens. He originally joined Baltimore on a one-year deal but earned himself a two-year contract extension after recording 37 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, five passes defensed and one interception in 2023.

However, Maulet never lived up to his new deal. He suffered a knee injury near the start of the 2024 season that landed him on injured reserved and limited him to just three games.

Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Arthur Maulet
Baltimore then released Maulet this offseason in a move that saved the team $2.25 million in salary cap space.

Maulet began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with the New Orleans Saints shortly after while also going on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout his eight-year NFL career.

He joined the Texans this summer with the hopes of finally finding some security, but it seems that won't be the case for him in Houston.

When healthy, Maulet has been one of the best slot corners in the league, especially when it comes to bringing pressure off the edge. Unfortunately, he has struggled to stay healthy.

It's unclear if and where Maulet's next opportunity will come but it will unlikely be with the Ravens, who are loaded at the position with Jaire Alexander, Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis, among others.

While Maulet was hurt in 2024, Humphrey excelled in the slot and had the best season of his NFL career, including leading the AFC with a career-high six interceptions. So unless Baltimore were to suffer some injuries at cornerback, Maulet may be playing for his seventh different team in 2025.

Maulet has recorded 225 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 16 passes defensed and four interceptions in his professional career.

