Patrick Queen Trolls Roquan Smith, Ravens After Playoff Loss
Yes, Patrick Queen is talking about the Baltimore Ravens again.
The 2020 first-round pick left the Ravens to join the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and has routinely made headlines for his comments on his former team. From saying the grass is greener on the other side of the rivalry to more general trash talk, Queen has quickly turned into a villain in Baltimore.
After the Ravens eliminated the Steelers from the playoffs last week, Queen's former partner in crime in Roquan Smith returned the favor with a light-hearted, yet cutting comment.
"All that is, is talk, and the game is played for a reason," Smith told reporters after the game. "It's very simple. I think I remember my guy 'PQ' [Patrick Queen] saying ... I think the last time we played them, it was a hat and T-shirt [game], but I guess he's got the T-shirt he has on. He'll be in Cabo or somewhere, but he's still my guy – much love."
It didn't take long for Queen to respond with a quip of his own.
Immediately after the Ravens' 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, Queen took to social media to take a friendly (?) jab at his former teammate.
"Aww yeah Ro [Smith] I saved the jet for ya," Queen wrote on X.
Queen, Smith and other Ravens players have said the relationship between them remains despite the former's controversial departure, so it's likely just them giving each other a hard time. That said, one can't help but wonder if there's actually a bit of animosity there, just a bit.
In any case, the Ravens once again fell short in the postseason, and in agonizing fashion at that. Now, it's another long ofseason of soul-searching for John Harbaugh's team.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!