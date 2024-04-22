Raven Country

Should Ravens Make Call for Brandon Aiyuk Trade?

The Baltimore Ravens could trade for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, giving Lamar Jackson another weapon in the offense.

The Baltimore Ravens could be among the teams interested in a trade if San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk becomes available.

Aiyuk, 26, has been involved in trade rumors all offseason long, and it could come to a climax during this week's NFL Draft.

"From San Francisco’s perspective, the smart move would be to keep quiet, if a trade is being contemplated," NBC Sports reporter Mike Florio writes. "The goal should be to do the deal when the pick they’d be acquiring is on the clock, like the Titans did in 2022 when they traded receiver A.J. Brown and acquired Philadelphia’s first-round pick. The timing prevents the 49ers from being leapfrogged by a team that might guess right as to the player the 49ers would be taking, if they get the pick before it’s time for the pick to be used."

The Ravens have been linked to receivers throughout the pre-draft process, and they could look to add someone with experience being a high-level receiver to make Lamar Jackson's job a little bit easier. However, if the Ravens were to trade for Aiyuk, it would be a hefty price.

There's reason to believe the Niners would want the Ravens' first-round pick for Aiyuk, even though he only has one year left on his deal. If the Ravens were to trade their first-round pick for him, it would come with the assumption that a long-term deal would be reached with Aiyuk.

Aiyuk had 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season with Brock Purdy under center for the Niners. If Aiyuk came to Baltimore, he would be seen as a top option alongside tight end Mark Andrews and second-year pro Zay Flowers, forming one of the top receiving trios in football.

