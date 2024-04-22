Raven Country

Ravens Make Trade in Latest Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens have the No. 30 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they may not keep the selection.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on the
Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on the / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens can do a multitude of things with the No. 30 overall pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.

The Ravens could take the pick and select an offensive lineman, cornerback or pass rusher, but the team could look to trade out if there are hungry peers after another first-round pick.

In ESPN's seven-round mock draft, the Ravens end up trading out of No. 30 with the Washington Commanders for the Nos. 36 & 78 picks.

With the 30th pick, the Commanders selected Tyler Guyton, while the Ravens took pass rusher Darius Robinson with the No. 36 selection.

"There isn't a defensive end in this class who matches the Ravens' scheme better than Robinson. With an NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he has strength, can set a firm edge and is plenty explosive as a pass-rusher. Baltimore checks off a need and gets the best player available on the board," ESPN writes.

Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadije with their new third-round pick at No. 78.

"Offensive tackle is among the priorities for the Ravens, but they aren't really a team to draft strictly for need. Waiting until Round 3 to take someone at the position, they could land Amegadjie; he has plenty of length and physicality," ESPN writes.

While the Ravens lose out on a top pick, they gain another in the process just to move down six spots in the draft, and they address two needs instead of one. For a team that has lost so much in free agency, adding an extra Day 2 pick could be more valuable for the Ravens than picking in the first round.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.