Ravens Make Trade in Latest Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens can do a multitude of things with the No. 30 overall pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.
The Ravens could take the pick and select an offensive lineman, cornerback or pass rusher, but the team could look to trade out if there are hungry peers after another first-round pick.
In ESPN's seven-round mock draft, the Ravens end up trading out of No. 30 with the Washington Commanders for the Nos. 36 & 78 picks.
With the 30th pick, the Commanders selected Tyler Guyton, while the Ravens took pass rusher Darius Robinson with the No. 36 selection.
"There isn't a defensive end in this class who matches the Ravens' scheme better than Robinson. With an NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he has strength, can set a firm edge and is plenty explosive as a pass-rusher. Baltimore checks off a need and gets the best player available on the board," ESPN writes.
Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadije with their new third-round pick at No. 78.
"Offensive tackle is among the priorities for the Ravens, but they aren't really a team to draft strictly for need. Waiting until Round 3 to take someone at the position, they could land Amegadjie; he has plenty of length and physicality," ESPN writes.
While the Ravens lose out on a top pick, they gain another in the process just to move down six spots in the draft, and they address two needs instead of one. For a team that has lost so much in free agency, adding an extra Day 2 pick could be more valuable for the Ravens than picking in the first round.
