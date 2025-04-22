Star WR Prospect Named Perfect Fit For Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 NFL Draft after a somewhat quiet free agency period. They re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year bargain deal, as well as signing DeAndre Hopkins. However, they have been largely quiet outside of those two moves in particular.
With the NFL Draft on the horizon, it is widely believed the Ravens will select a defensive player in the first round. More specifically, a cornerback or safety is believed to be what Baltimore really has their eye on, as their secondary needs multiple upgrades. With that said, Mike Kashuba of Last Word On Sports believes that Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor would be a great fit in Baltimore.
"The Ravens love to roll out three tiny wide receivers and hope they can be a traffic cone in the run game," Kashuba writes. "But wouldn’t it be more fun to put a 6’2″, 210-pound true X-receiver out there to bully secondary players and hold his own against linebackers? Ayomanor has a bit of a drop problem, but swapping him in place of Nelson Agholor could take Lamar Jackson to another level."
Baltimore added the aforementioned DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason. However, it was on a one-year deal, as the 32-year-old could very well be entering his final NFL season. Ayomanor is a tremendous deep threat, but also a good run-blocker, which fits well with what the Ravens do offensively. Having his big frame on the field to not only catch passes, but to clear lanes out wide for Derrick Henry would bode well for a Baltimore offense that is at its best when the run game is getting big yards and setting up deep shots downfield off play action. Ayomanor could be available when the Ravens are on the clock in the second round, and would be a worthwhile pick should they call his name.
