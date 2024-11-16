Ravens OC Looking to Include More Players
The balance of sticking with what works and trying to get more players involved is one that Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is trying to find.
On one hand, the Ravens offense has been firing on all cylinders since Week 3 and leads the league in points and yards per game. Lamar Jackson is on pace to win his second straight MVP and the third of his career, while running back Derrick Henry has been everything Baltimore could have hoped for and is a strong candidate to win the Offensive Player of the Year. Zay Flowers has also shown signs he can be the No. 1 receiver the Ravens have been searching for throughout Jackson's time in Baltimore and Rashod Bateman has taken a step forward
But even with how the offense has performed, they also have capable players like running back Keaton Mitchell and receiver Diontae Johnson entering the fold. Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace made a game-changing play with an 84-yard touchdown for the Ravens in their 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 and could also be in line for more touches because of that.
With the depth Baltimore has, Monken noted the balance he's trying to strike in sticking with what works while also trying to get other players more involved.
"We're in a pretty good spot right now, so it's hard to really say – whether it's [Mitchell] or [Johnson] or whoever that might be, or Tylan Wallace, who's probably deserving of playing," Monken said on Thursday. "[We're] trying to find those spots where we can get those guys on the field and let their talent shine. They've all done a great job, and I think they're all going to continue to get their opportunities."
Mitchell made his 2024 debut against the Bengals after recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in December of last year. The second-year running back had a 30-yard kick return and played just two snaps on offense against Cincinnati. In 2024, he averaged 8.4 yards per rushing attempt and finished the year with 47 carries for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 93 yards.
Johnson was acquired a week before the trade deadline and has played just 22 snaps in his two games with the Ravens. He played just five snaps against the Bengals and had one catch for six yards on two targets. In Baltimore's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 9, he played 17 snaps but didn't get a single target.
Time will only tell how involved Mitchell and Johnson are by the end of the season. If both can carve out a consistent role and the offense still operates at a high level, the Ravens could be even more dangerous for the stretch run.
Baltimore (7-3) faces the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) in a battle for first place in the AFC North on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.
